Southland Street Fair held on Southland Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Southland Drive is shut down once a year, but it’s to encourage more people to come down it.

To kick off the summer season, The Southland Street Fair hosts plenty of local vendors to the area to show Lexington that it’s still the place to be.

“This is my first time and I’m loving everything so far! I can’t wait to do some of the food tasting and all that good stuff,” said Mary Hardy who came to see all the vendors.

Vendors, food trucks, and entertainment line this road once a year.

Stewart Perry with State Farm is a sponsor of the event, and on the board. He says the intention is to bring life back into a once popular area.

“Back when it was built, it was the newest South End shopping area, it is still just as vibrant as it was when it was first built,” said Perry “We want to showcase the area, not just the merchants but the entire area.”

On Saturday evening the event hosted hundreds of people, among these vendors is Gabriella Bene.

She runs her own small business, and says the event helps her gain a bigger following.

“I think just being here and getting that recognition and the presence in the community has a positive affect,” said Bene.

At the end of the day, the response seems to be exactly what they hoped for.

“Yes! I would definitely come back,” said Hardy.

Showing Lexington that Southland Drive will always be a place that welcomes the community.

