Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Lingering Moisture and Cooler Temps to Start the Week

FastCast|Meteorologist Alexa Minton track Scattered Showers and Cool Temps
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy storms and severe weather plagued Kentucky yesterday evening, leaving lingering moisture and some cooler temps. In the early morning hours, the heavy rain will officially push east, with the Commonwealth experiencing stagnant cloud-cover and wind gusts around 25mph as we start our Monday.

Continuing throughout the day, we won’t see much of a shift in temperatures. High temps will only peak in the lower 70s for the day time hours. Scattered showers will also be present starting in the midday and carrying on throughout parts of the early evening.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with chances of rain coming in from a system just north of Kentucky. Northern parts of the state should expect rainfall as we approach the Tuesday evening hours.

The next rain system is looming at the end of the week, with the best chance of heavy rain coming on Saturday.

Have a great start to your week!

