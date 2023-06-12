Good Question: How binding is a guilty plea?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we talk about people who have been charged with crimes withdrawing a guilty plea, how often are they successful? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, “How binding is a guilty plea?”

We’ve recently seen several cases where defendants who had entered into plea agreements, and in some cases entered a guilty plea, later asked to withdraw those pleas.

We talked to defense attorney Abe Mashni. He echoed what we’ve seen in recent cases. That process gets more unlikely the further into the case you go.

If there hasn’t been an actual guilty plea entered in court, then you just move on to trial. However, if there has been a guilty plea entered, then a judge has to agree to let that suspect withdraw the plea.

A hearing could be set for that process. and the defense would have to give a compelling reason why that plea should be withdrawn. As Mashni told us, buyer’s remorse isn’t an excuse to withdraw a plea.

If sentencing has already happened, getting that plea withdrawn would be even less likely. At that point, ineffective assistance is the most likely issue the defendant would raise. But a judge could deny that request and order that sentence to be carried out.

Mashni told us there is a reason judges ask defendants so many questions when taking a guilty plea.

