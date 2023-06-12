Investigation into incident at Corbin trans rights rally referred to FBI, police say

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into an incident at a trans rights rally in Corbin has been referred to the FBI, Corbin police say.

Last week, a group protested in downtown Corbin against Senate Bill 150, which includes a ban on healthcare for trans children.

Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they believe were armed and dangerous, approached them.

Co-organizer Trent Osborne said the men were yelling homophobic slurs and even threatening to kill members of the group.

After taking the matter to social media, the video of the incident went viral, but the video has since been removed.

