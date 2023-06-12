Everyday Kentucky
Jason Lindsey's Forecast

Tracking Warmer Temperatures by Midweek
Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the cold front, which sparked strong to severe storms...
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the cold front, which sparked strong to severe storms on Sunday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle and upper 80s by Friday.

A better chance for showers and storms arrives for the weekend as temperatures cool back to the 70s by Sunday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

