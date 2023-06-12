Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband

A Scott County woman has been sentenced for killing her ex-husband.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County woman has been sentenced for killing her ex-husband.

A jury convicted Cassandra Carson of murder in the 2019 death of Matthew Turner. Police found him with a knife wound to the neck outside the Mill Apartments in Georgetown.

Carson agreed to a plea deal about two years later, in 2021, but changed her mind days later.

The case went to trial in April 2023. The jury found her guilty of violating an emergency protective order and murder.

Her recommended sentence was 50 years, which the judge accepted Monday morning.

Carson will be eligible for parole in two decades.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

