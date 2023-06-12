Everyday Kentucky
National champion Transy Pioneers attend College Athlete Day at White House

Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball...
Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team were all smiles at the NCAA’s College Athlete Day celebration Monday at the White House.(Transylvania University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team were all smiles at the NCAA’s College Athlete Day celebration Monday at the White House.

The undefeated Pioneers joined NCAA championship teams from across the country representing all three collegiate divisions at the event with Vice President Kamala Harris.

MORE: Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting

Transy won the Division III women’s basketball championship in Dallas on April 1, capping off an undefeated 33-0 season.

Madison Kellione, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and championship MVP, joined other national title winners onstage with the vice president. The event included 47 teams from 19 different sports.

“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”

The Pioneers also visited Capitol Hill, where U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers’ office provided a tour. On Sunday, they visited several Smithsonian museums as well as the Lincoln Memorial and the National World War II Memorial.

Courtesy Transylvania University Office of Marketing and Communications

