Police officer shot in eastern Ky.; KSP issues shelter-in-place

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident, reported around 3:15 p.m., happened on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area, and the suspect was not seen. There is no physical description of the suspect at this time.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. Police say he was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK. He was alert and talking as he was being transported.

Police are doing an all-call with different departments at the scene for the suspect, who’s on the run.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd., and Route 2 are to also shelter in place, according to KSP.

We have a crew at the scene.

