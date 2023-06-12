Everyday Kentucky
Pulaski County residents taken aback by Sunday storms

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds caused a lot of issues throughout Pulaski County on Sunday.

People are now working cleaning up downed trees and inspecting hail damage.

People who live in a neighborhood just off Kentucky 80 west of Somerset tell us they were taken aback by the hail from the storm. They say the sky turned black, and the winds started blowing like something they have never experienced.

People have tree limbs to remove off their roofs and limbs strewn all over. Numerous trees were blown down on Patterson Branch Road. Crews had to come out and chainsaw limbs to make the road passable again.

We spoke with one woman who says she’s not sure yet how much damage was done when a neighbor’s trees fell over onto her home.

“Basically, I am just thankful everyone is ok. We have a lot of damage. Our roof is damaged, patio is damaged. Our vehicles are damaged from the hail,” said homeowner Paula Roy.

People say there was a lot of hail damage. The entire side of one house will have to be replaced with vinyl siding after it was riddled with numerous holes.

Local officials say they did not receive any reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

