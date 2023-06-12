Teater earns 2nd-place finish in BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, SC. (WKYT) - Lexington native Josh Teater bogeyed the first playoff hole at the BMW Charity Pro-Am and finished second on Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour event.

Rookie Adrien Dumont de Chassart, playing in his first pro event, won the BMW Charity Pro-Am with a par on the first playoff hole. Dumont de Chassart (-21) picked up $180,000 for the win.

Teater, who led after the second and third rounds, carded a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish -21.

Dumont de Chassart shot a 6-under 65 to force the playoff.

