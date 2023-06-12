Tony’s viewing party held for Lexington actor in the running for “Best Actor” award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A viewing party for the Tony Awards was held today at West Sixth Brewing to support Lexington’s very own Broadway star, Colton Ryan.

“It’s a fantastic night to celebrate Broadway and our alums who we are so proud of,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith with the Lexington Theatre Company.

Lexington native Colton Ryan has been nominated for a Tony award, and the locals are coming together to “root for Ryan”

West Sixth Brewing is packed wall to wall with Colton Ryan supporters, an actor who started in Lexington at the Lexington Theatre Company, but is now nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor.

Ryan stars in “New York, New York,” one of Broadway’s hottest musicals.

Lyndy Franklin Smith of the Lexington Theater Company says that she’s had a front row seat to Ryan’s rise to stardom.

“He grew up here. He was with us and played ‘Tony’ in our West Side Story in 2019, and now he’s nominated for a Tony! We’re over the moon, we are so excited,” said Smith.

Among the packed room is Abigayle Stokes, a student at the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) in Lexington, the same school that Ryan went to.

“We have the same choirs directors, same drama teachers. It’s crazy it feels like anything is really possible and no matter where you’re from, you can still do it,” said Stokes.

She even got the opportunity to work with him in a show early in her career.

“I first got to work with him here at the Lexington Theatre Company. We were in ‘Concert With The Stars together’ in 2018.″

Win or lose, He’s always a winner in the eyes of his hometown.

Results have just come in and the title of Best Actor went to J. Harrison Ghee.

Although Ryan did not come away with the win tonight, community members still say they’re proud of this hometown star.

