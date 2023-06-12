Everyday Kentucky
Transylvania Pioneers women’s championship basketball team celebrated at White House

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The women’s Transylvania Pioneers basketball team celebrated their Division III championship with teams from across the country at the White House and received a personal congratulations from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House welcomed 47 teams representing 19 sports and three NCAA divisions to the newly created College Athlete Day.

“Congratulations to the over 1,000 student athletes here, for this first a kind event at the White House,” Harris said.

After capping off an undefeated season and winning the first division three championship in school history, Pioneer players and coaches got to experience another first by being recognized in the Nation’s Capital.

Desia Thornton: Power Forward, Transylvania Pioneers

“It’s amazing to be here,” Pioneers power forward Desia Thornton said. “Not many people get to come to the White House. So just being here is, like, once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Coach Juli Fulks said Vice President Harris’s message of unity resonated with the team.

“Hearing Vice President Harris talk about how sports brings people from all different backgrounds, and proves that you can unify, and that’s something that’s always mattered for our team,” Fulks said.

President Joe Biden was forced to miss the event due to a root canal procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

