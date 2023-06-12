UK’s baseball season ends in Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) -The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats baseball team (40-21) fell to the No. 5 Louisiana State Tigers (48-15) 8-3 in game two of the Baton Rouge NCAA Super Regional inside Alex Box Stadium Sunday evening, ending their season with a two-game sweep.

Junior right-hand pitcher Austin Strickland started on the mound for UK, keeping LSU from scoring after a pair of walks. In the bottom of the inning, senior Jackson Gray hit a solo home run to right center off RHP Ty Floyd to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Dylan Crews, a top MLB prospect, had an RBI to even the score.

In the third, the Bayou Bengals took their first lead with a three-run HR from Cade Beloso to make it 4-1. Tommy White added a solo RBI off Mason Moore to make it 5-1. Strickland pitched 2.2 innings, giving up five hits for five runs, four walks, and one strikeout during the outing.

Next frame, sophomore Devin Burkes had a big blue bomb out to center field to cut the deficit to three.

In the bottom of the fourth, leading off, sophomore Nolan McCarthy delivered UK’s third solo home run to make it 5-3. That was only his fourth homer of the season.

Moore gave UK 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs with five strike-outs, before senior righty Darren Williams came in on relief. Williams gave the Cats one inning, with one hit and two walks, then senior RHP Ryder Giles got on the bump.

Giles threw just six pitches, before junior LHP Magdiel Cotto came in to pitch in the top of the 9th. A wild pitch with loaded bases brought in another LSU run in the ninth to extend their lead to three runs, and UK brought in yet another guy out of the bullpen- this time senior RHP Seth Chavez. Crews had a 2 RBI double to left field and LSU blew it open with a 5-run lead. Needing one more out, UK Head Coach Nick Mingione brought in redshirt sophomore lefty Evan Byers to close.

UK has been to the Supers twice, but the Wildcats were swept both times (previously at UofL in 2017). Saturday night, the Tigers shut-out UK 14-0 to take a 1-0 series lead. When UK visited then No. 1 LSU in April, UK dropped game one 16-6, but won game two 13-10, before dropping the finale by one run. LSU is 33-7 inside The Box this season.

This will be LSU’s 19th trip of the Men’s College World Series. They’ll face the winner of the Tennessee-Southern Miss series. Game three of that series is Monday. UK remains the only SEC team to never make a trip to Omaha.

(1) Wake Forest, (2) Florida, (7) Virginia, TCU, and Oral Roberts have already punched their ticket into the 8-team field of the MCWS.

