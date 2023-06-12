Everyday Kentucky
UK Libraries transfers rare stereograph to Henry Clay Memorial Foundation

Monday, the UK Libraries Special Collections Research Center transferred a stereograph of Aaron Dupuy, who was enslaved by Henry Clay, to the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday, the UK Libraries Special Collections Research Center transferred a stereograph of Aaron Dupuy, who was enslaved by Henry Clay, to the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation.

Eric Brooks, the curator at the Henry Clay Estate, says it’s challenging and rare to find pictures of enslaved people. Brooks says having this picture of Dupuy on display at the mansion will expand the public’s opportunity to learn and understand the history in the commonwealth.

Brooks says Dupuy was enslaved by the Clay family for more than six decades. He was Henry Clay’s personal valet and coach driver. Brooks says Clay enslaved about 120 people throughout his life at the Ashland estate, but they only have images of two of them.

“When you give a name that’s something and that certainly puts that name back into the historical record, but putting a face to it goes that much further,” said Brooks.

The stereograph of Aaron Dupuy came from the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation papers. They were then donated to UK’s Special Collection Research Center so they could preserve and provide access to them.

“Too often we’ve forgotten, ignored and marginalized these individuals and their histories,” said Doug Way, dean of libraries at UK. “I’m grateful that we can play a role in helping the story of Charles and Aaron come alive to visitors at Ashland.”

An original drawing of Charles Dupuy, Aaron’s son, is already hung in the mansion. Brooks says now that the stereograph of Aaron is legally transferred to the Ashland estate, it adds another layer to the estate’s ‘Traces: Slavery at Ashland Tour’ visitors can go on.

“Our goal is ultimately to be as inclusive as possible to provide these perspectives,” said Brooks.

In the next few weeks, the photograph of Aaron Dupuy will be hung alongside the drawing of his son Charles Dupuy.

