Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

Authorities say the tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, hitting the van head-on and sending the tires fully into it. (WHIO via CNN)
By WHIO Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WHIO) - Authorities in Ohio say two men are dead after two tires flew off a tractor-trailer and through a van’s windshield on Interstate 75.

Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, says the Monday morning “freak accident” could happen to anyone.

“This is an absolute freak accident,” Haller said. “There was a piece of a semi-trailer that came detached.”

Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, clipping one car then hitting a Chevrolet van head-on, sending the tires fully into the van.

The driver of the van, 77-year-old David Wright, and a passenger in the middle of the back row, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, were killed in the crash, according to state troopers.

The three other passengers in the van were all taken to the hospital. Two of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third did not suffer any injuries.

“Semi-trailers do all kinds of preventative maintenance, and just this time, it just mechanically didn’t work out,” Haller said.

Haller says the driver of the first car hit by the tires walked away without injury.

“It clipped the driver’s side mirror and then the driver’s side rear quarter panel. That driver is extremely fortunate,” Haller said.

People nearby were in shock as crews worked on the destroyed car.

“Nobody could see it coming. Nothing you could do,” witness Jeff Harker said.

Authorities say the driver of the truck, identified as 59-year-old Lyndon Hershberger, did not stop for the crash. It’s unclear if he was even aware at the time that the tires came off the trailer. He was not hurt in the incident and is assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The investigation into an incident at a trans rights rally in Corbin has been referred to the...
Investigation into incident at Corbin trans rights rally referred to FBI, police say

Latest News

Official: 'Freak accident' kills 2 when tires crash through windshield
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 American troops injured
Documents: Mass shooting in Maryland started after parking complaint