Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cool Day Ahead with Chances for a Wet Overnight

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Another day of cooler temps for our Tuesday in the Bluegrass. This pool of chilly temps is centralized over our friends in the Great Lakes - and thanks to a cold front attached with this past weekends storm, the Commonwealth has been experiencing high temps in the mid-70s.

Chances of rain in the overnight for parts of Northern Kentucky as a band of rain just north of Kentucky might push swaths of moisture into the state. Rain is possible along the Kentucky/Ohio/Indiana border starting in the mid-afternoon hours and carrying throughout the overnight. Rain might creep deeper into parts of Central Kentucky in the early Wednesday morning hours.

Wednesday promises a minor warm up to temps in the 80s - but also welcomes in more widespread cloud cover and chances for scattered showers.

Our next storm system is incoming this weekend with our best chance for rain being on Sunday. Temps will warm as we progress towards the weekend but as we look past the potential rainfall on Sunday, some cooler temps are looming for start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

