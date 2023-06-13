Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Amazon says they are working on correcting the problem but did not provide a timeline for restoring service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband
Ricky Griffis
Well-known search crew comes to Kentucky to help look for missing man

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
After an investigation by the Justice Department, the Madison County School District will be...
Ky. school district to revise discrimination policies after Dept. of Justice investigation
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
On July 1, 2022, as Melanie Hull was taking her son, Nolan, to day care, her SUV was struck on...
Kentucky bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing a parent