Experts warn Kentuckians to be vigilant at height of tick season

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in the height of tick season, which just so happens to also be the time of year when people are spending lots of time outside enjoying the weather.

“This is the prime time for ticks just because there’s kind of an overlap of the different species that we deal with: the black-legged deer tick, the American dog tick, and the lone star tick,” said Dr. Jonathan Larson, extension entomologist with the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Larson says the black-legged tick is the carrier of Lyme disease, the lone star tick carries the red meat allergy and the American dog tick carries Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which is the number one tick-borne illness in the state.

“It feels kind of like a flu. Many people will experience a red rash on their hands and on their feet,” said Dr. Larson. “It can be fatal if it’s left untreated and it often knocks people out for about a week to 10 days.”

Dr. Larson says it’s important to note that not all ticks are infected and that if it hasn’t fed off of you, you’re not at risk of disease transmission.

Dr. Larson says ticks like to live in dark places like overgrown, weedy areas.

“If you’re going to be doing some extreme gardening or brush removal - longer sleeves and longer pants. They protect you,” said Dr. Larson. “They cut down on skin exposure to ticks. You can also tuck your pants into your socks and into your shoes.”

Dr. Larson says tick repellants, like DEET, are also effective.

He says tick checks are vital for both you and your pets when you go inside. If one is feeding off you or your pet, he says, there’s only one good way to remove it.

“Getting a pair of tweezers and gripping the tick’s head as close to your skin as possible and pulling straight out is the best way to get the tick out of your body.”

Dr. Larson says he’s getting a lot of tick calls this year as people try to find some relief from them. He says by July there will be a lull in tick activity, but he reminds people that ticks are prevalent year-round.

