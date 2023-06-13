Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control

Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man killed during the Old National Bank mass shooting is making a new push to get lawmakers to talk about gun control.

Tommy Elliot’s family said they support a plan first introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment would require universal background checks, raise the firearm purchase age to 21, and bar civilian purchase of assault weapons.

A spokesperson for Elliott’s family, Hans Poppe, said this proposal will do more to stop mass shootings as well as everyday gun violence.

“It’s not just the Old National Bank,” Poppe said. “Once you have been touched by a mass shooting. This is a community of victims who have a much greater appreciation for the proliferation of guns in our community and the damage they can do.”

The last time the constitution was amended was in 1992.

Amending the constitution requires either a two-thirds majority vote by both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Police officer injured in eastern Ky. shooting; suspect on the run
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Golden Alert issued for a Lexington teen.
Golden Alert cancelled for Lexington teen
Man charged in pedestrian fatality crash in Woodford County.
Pedestrian killed, driver charged in Woodford crash
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband