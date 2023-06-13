FCPS board discusses guidelines regarding controversial law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Fayette County School Board members have until July 1 to finalize their policies and parental notice guidelines required under Senate Bill 150, and on Monday night, board members gave these potential guidelines their first reading.

“Our recommendation for administration be that anything that is discretionary be removed from the policy itself,” said FCPS superintendent Dr. Demetrius Liggins.

As it’s written, all districts in the state are required to adopt a Student Privacy Rights Policy. It says students are not allowed to use restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex.

However, under KDE’s guidance, there is one part of the law open to each district’s own interpretation.

“To approach this in a way that ensures we’re supporting each and every kid in our community. That we’re supporting each and every staff member in our community, and That we’re keeping the focus on ensuring our schools are safe, supportive communities,” said FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy.

As district chair Tyler Murphy explains, they could either choose to restrict any curriculum on human sexuality to children in grade five and below “and/or” restrict any curriculum where students study gender identity, expression or sexual orientation.

The board has chosen only to restrict the first.

“We want to keep the focus on student success and supporting each and every child and avoiding the things that are going to distract us from that mission, that goal, and that work,” said Murphy.

The June 26 meeting will be open to public comment on the school board’s SB 150 policies. After public comment is held, then the board can vote to approve their guidelines for the upcoming school year.

