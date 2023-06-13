Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

High-speed chase ends with cars on fire, including police cruisers

A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State. (Source: KING/CATHERINEEMCCONNACHIE/WSDOT/WASHINGTON STATE PATROL/CNN)
By KING staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KING) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington state.

Flames shooting from one suspected stolen car and two patrol cars sent thick black smoke into the air off Interstate 5 in south Tacoma.

“When they turned around and got him in custody, the grass had caught on fire from the heat under the vehicles,” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

It all started at Orangegate Park with a suspected carjacking.

A woman called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report a man carjacked her at gunpoint.

She told deputies she had an AirTag in her car.

That immediately helped deputies track the car to a shopping center in Federal Way.

Deputies found the car, and when the driver noticed, he jumped back in and led deputies on a chase, authorities said.

The chase ended when the stolen car with only three tires crashed near the 56th Street exit and caught on fire.

The flames spread to two Pierce County Sheriff’s patrol cars.

Employees at nearby businesses like Bruce Titus Automotive Group heard the sirens and rushed to help.

“That’s on fire, so we stepped outside, and there was police doing police stuff everywhere. And this guy guy comes running up and said, ‘Do you have fire extinguishers?’” said Barbara Dobbins of Bruce Titus Automotive Group.

Fire extinguishers were needed to help stop the flames and also to help rescue a woman from the burning car reportedly stolen.

“She was trapped in there, pinned,” Moss said. “The door wouldn’t open, so we yanked her out of the car and, thankfully, saved her life.”

No one was seriously hurt in the fiery crash.

“All you are thinking about is life, human life,” Dobbins said. “We just want to make sure everyone is OK. That’s all we care about.”

Both suspects were hospitalized after the crash and are expected to be booked into jail once released.

The deputies were not injured.

A gun was found near the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Latest News

A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police: assailant stabs 3 to death, steals van and runs down 3 in English city of Nottingham
A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State.
Carjacking report, chase ends with squad cars on fire
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible