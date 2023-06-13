Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Everyday Kentucky
Tracking Wind Gust of More Than 30 mph
Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated showers and storms, and a wild wind, with wind gusts of more than 30 mph.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weakening cold front, which could spark showers and storms on Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated showers and storms, and a wild wind, with wind gusts of more than 30 mph.

We’ll mainly stay dry, behind the front, with scattered showers and storms, especially with another front, pushing across the Bluegrass, Thursday night.

The best chances for showers and storms arrive on Saturday, sticking around until early next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

