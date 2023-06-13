Kelly Wells returns to Morehead State as Athletics Director

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a homecoming today at Morehead State as Eagle alum, and former basketball player, Kelly Wells returned to his hometown as the new Morehead State Athletics Director.

A large crowd welcomed home the man who has been itching to get back to MSU for years. Wells, who has been at the University of Pikeville since 2006, was understandably emotional and excited about giving back to the place which gave him so much.

“I always knew I had a heart for this place (Morehead State),” said Wells at his introductory press conference at Johnson Arena. “I always knew that one of my goals was to have an impact at this place.”

Wells, who graduated from Morehead State in 1995, was a championship winning coach at Mason County (Sweet 16) in 2003 and captured a NAIA national championship at UPike in 2011. However, Wells, whose father coached the MSU women’s team from 1975-84, had twice been turned down for vacant MSU basketball coaching jobs over the last decade plus.

“The good Lord said (to him) this is why I have asked you to be patient and bloom where you have been planted,” said Wells after tearfully remembering his parents.

On July 1st, Wells replaces Dr. Jaime Gordon who will leave Morehead State to be the executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Gordon has spent two decades at MSU winning numerous OVC volleyball championships and is the winningest coach, in any sport, at MSU who assumed the AD role in 2019.

