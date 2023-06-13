Everyday Kentucky
Ky. school district to revise discrimination policies after Dept. of Justice investigation

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After an investigation by the Justice Department, the Madison County School District will be making changes to stop racial harassment in schools.

Susan and Jonas Hill say their daughters were the targets of racial harassment during their time in Madison County Schools.

“You want them to feel safe, and you want them to be able to learn and thrive in an environment like that,” said Jonas Hill.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for their daughter Macie. We first introduced you to her in 2020 when some of her peers added her to a social media group chat, and racial slurs poured in more than 300 times. She shared the screenshots on social media, and the post went viral.

“I think that this post really opened people’s eyes to see the racism that we’re still dealing with today,” said Macie Hill.

In October 2021, the justice department opened an investigation into the district under Title IV. The department says their investigation uncovered numerous incidents of race-based harassment, including incidents where black and multi-racial students were called the n-word and subjected to other derogatory racial comments by their peers.

On Monday, the DOJ announced a settlement agreement with the school district.

The agreement requires the district to take several steps, including hiring three employees to process complaints of race discrimination, updating racial harassment policies and training staff to identify and respond to complaints of racial harassment.

“It just gives us hope that other students of color or biracial backgrounds ethnicities that these kids will be able to really fully partake,” said Susan Hill. “There were lots of things that I feel our girls missed out on.”

We reached out to Madison County Schools about this agreement. Who said:

Madison County Schools has fully cooperated with the investigation conducted by the United States Department of Justice regarding race-based harassment in our schools. The district will continue working closely with the US Department of Justice to implement policy and procedure changes outlined in the agreement, particularly those that pertain to the tracking and analyzing of data pertaining to racially motivated incidents in the district.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

