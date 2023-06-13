Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-75 in Lexington.
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Police say an adult man was walking along the interstate when a semi and another vehicle hit him
He was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lexington Police say the interstate should reopen around 8:30 a.m.
Both drivers involved stayed at the scene. Police say neither is expected to face charges.
