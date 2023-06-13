Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington

.
.(.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-75 in Lexington.

Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.

Police say an adult man was walking along the interstate when a semi and another vehicle hit him

He was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police say the interstate should reopen around 8:30 a.m.

Both drivers involved stayed at the scene. Police say neither is expected to face charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The investigation into an incident at a trans rights rally in Corbin has been referred to the...
Investigation into incident at Corbin trans rights rally referred to FBI, police say

Latest News

Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control
FCPS board discusses guidelines regarding controversial law
The investigation into an incident at a trans rights rally in Corbin has been referred to the...
Investigation into incident at Corbin trans rights rally referred to FBI, police say
Transylvania Pioneers women’s championship basketball team celebrated at White House
Transylvania Pioneers women’s championship basketball team celebrated at White House