Steer auctioned off to raise money for fallen Scott Co. deputy’s family
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The love and support continue to pour in for Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty.

A special steer auction by the Bluegrass Stockyards is delivering more money for the Conley family.

The northern Fayette County stockyards paused their normal business to conduct a special auction called the “Cattlemen for Caleb Conley” sale on Tuesday afternoon.

A steer weighing in at around 1,100 pounds donated by Brandon Hopkins was part of this fundraiser.

It was part of a revolving sale in which bidders could buy the animal, donate it back and the sale starts all over again.

“I think it was an opportunity for us to give back to family who has sacrificed and given so much to the community,” said event organizer Rebecca Shryock.

Bluegrass Stockyards COO Jim Akers says Conley was a cattle producer in Harrison County, and at times, he’d provide security for the stockyards bringing the two worlds together.

“I don’t think you’ll ever find anybody out there with a bigger heart of a cattleman or that of an officer. I think bringing these two forces together to support one of their own is just phenomenal,” said Shryock.

When the revolving sale stopped, bidders raised $29,200. Another donation came in as a bonus, making it an even $30,000.

Rachel Conley addressed the crowd thanking them for their support.

It’s been three weeks since Conley’s death, and we’re told the Scott County community continues to show support with someone purchasing lunch for the office on Tuesday afternoon.

