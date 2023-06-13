Everyday Kentucky
Well-known search crew comes to Kentucky to help look for missing man

Ricky Griffis
Ricky Griffis(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known search crew from Louisiana is in southern Kentucky and will help search for a missing man.

The Cajun Coast Search and Rescue arrived Tuesday to search areas in Pulaski and Wayne counties for Ricky Griffis. This is the same crew that helped search for Savannah Spurlock in Garrard County in 2019.

Relatives say the last known location for Griffis was in the Antioch area near Burnside in Pulaski County. That was about July 4, 2022. A few days later, his car, phone and wallet were found in Wayne County.

Alice Mabe, Ricky’s mother, tells us she believes someone or some people caused his death. The Wayne County sheriff says foul play is a possibility.

The Wayne County sheriff said they have also conducted multiple polygraph tests on people as part of the missing person investigation.

Toney Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue tells us their crew, which works almost entirely on donations, could search for other missing Kentuckians while they are here as well.

