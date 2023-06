2-year-old killed in Winchester crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A two-year-old boy was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

The Coroner’s Office says Thomas Reed was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a plank fence.

They say Reed was pronounced dead at Kentucky Children’s Hospital at 4:48 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office says the Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

