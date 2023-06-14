Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Afternoon Showers will Pair with a Warmer Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A windy start towards your Wednesday with some gusts peaking close to 30mph in parts of Central Kentucky. Most of these gusts will last until the midday hours, but winds should begin to calm in the late evening.

Temps will slowly climb throughout the day, thanks to some morning sunshine. Our high temps for the day will be focused in the upper 70s and lower 80s - letting us break the cooler temps we had settled in for parts of the early week.

As we approach the afternoon however, some forecast models are indicating scattered showers across parts of the Bluegrass that could carry on into the evening. Most pop-up showers should leave as we progress towards Thursday morning.

Rain chances will increase along with temps as we look forward towards the weekend. Temps should peak around Friday, and our next system should blanket Kentucky with rain as early as Saturday night.

Have a great Wednesday!

