Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson’s Daughter Commits To Run Track at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Tuesday night former Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson’s daughter, Cha’iel ‘Moca’ Johnson, announced her commitment to run track at UK next year.

In the Florida Class 4A Track & Field State Championship, she won the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:11.41.

Johnson was also part of the second place 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams for her school.

She chose the Cats over LSU and Tennessee.

The UK Women’s Track and Field team just finished sixth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

