City of Lexington offering swimming lessons this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of one and four, according to the CDC.

The City of Lexington is working to remove financial hurdles so that more residents can take swimming lessons.

Lynn McComas brought her granddaughter Zoey to the woodland aquatic center for some time in the sunshine and away from digital screens.

“I think swimming lessons, or if you have a parent that already knows how to swim, you can teach your own child how to swim. That’s major,” said McComas. “You don’t want to go on a boat. You don’t know how to swim, even if you have a life jacket.”

Data from the CDC estimates there are about 4,000 unintentional drownings in the U.S. every year, which amounts to 11 deaths per day.

The City of Lexington offers swim lessons four times throughout the summer for various skill levels at several pools throughout the city.

“Water is fun, but you can’t always be safe in the water. It’s always good to have some supervision, never be swimming by yourself, always have your kids with you, watching your kids when you’re at the pool or around a body of water,” said Recreation Manager of Aquatics Zach Martin.

The classes are $45 per participant for two-week sessions. The classes are twice a week, thirty minutes per visit and they also offer scholarships for those undergoing financial hardship.

Martin says it’s a lesson that could save a life.

“It’s always important to have water safety even if you’re a parent who’s never really been near the water. You never know in a situation where your kids might fall in the water. You might have to go in and get them always good to have those water skills,” said Martin. “Always be able to jump in and help out.”

The City begins swim lessons at age three and even offers adult lessons for parents or guardians as well.

You can register online or over the phone.

