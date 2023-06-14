Council adds language to prioritize affordable housing with Lexington boundary expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council is choosing to open more land up for development.

They voted Tuesday night to include language that prioritizes affordable housing.

Councilmember Denise Gray represents Lexington’s Sixth District and spoke passionately at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“If you ask our firefighters, ‘do you live in Lexington?’ The answer, most likely, will be ‘no.’ Same thing goes for our police officers, our EMS workers, our educators,” said Councilmember Gray.

She says so many people who serve the city are getting priced out.

Rick McQuady with the city’s affordable housing office says the need is tremendous.

“Once one of our developments opens, it doesn’t take very long to lease all of the units,” said McQuady.

He says nearly 1,000 units are currently being built, but Gray says none are in District Six. So, she proposed an amendment that explicitly mentions and puts a priority on affordable housing.

All members but Councilmember Fred Brown voted in its favor.

Councilmember Gray noted that there are no low-housing options in the 1996 expansion area, which is part of her district. So, she says this amendment is just as much about remembering the city’s past as it is about supporting its present and future.

“If we don’t expressly state it, from our history, it’s not going to happen. I don’t want to repeat that,” said Gray.

Now that it is stated, she thinks that this addition of up to 5,000 acres into the urban service boundary will be treated differently.

“This is a great step in the right direction for our next generation and for the future of Lexington,” said Gray.

Councilmember Kathy Plomin also attempted to cut down the number of acres in the boundary expansion. That failed to pass by a 7-6 vote.

