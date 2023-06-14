Fundraiser started for family of rescued nonverbal Boyle Co. girl

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens turned out last week to help find a nonverbal little girl in Boyle County.

A week later and people are coming together to help give her a special place to play.

“We didn’t even think twice. We just parked the car and started searching for her,” said family friend Anne Clay.

Clay was driving down Lebanon Road in Danville last week just a little after 7 p.m.

“My son and I saw a woman standing in the middle of the road hysterical and frantic,” Clay.

The mother of Emma Dunaway flagged Clay down just minutes after her five-year-old daughter had gone missing from their home. Emma is autistic and nonverbal. The woods surrounding the family’s home go on for miles, and the sun would be setting soon.

Clay and her son searched a ravine across from the family’s home to no avail.

“By the time my son and I came back down from the woods, there were hundreds of people from the community. I’ve never seen such a response,” said Clay. “There were four-wheelers and side-by-sides, and bloodhounds, and state police, sheriff, coroner’s office. It seemed like everyone from the community came out to look for this little girl.”

Emma was found two miles from her home hours after she had gone missing.

“The fact that her daughter was returned to her safely, I can’t imagine what that must feel like. It could have ended so terribly. It was such a happy ending. This little girl is very sweet and very bright. A couple of us got together, and we just want to put something really nice together for her,” said Clay.

Clay has started a GoFundMe to build a fence around the family’s yard, and after that, they hope to build a sensory playground for Emma so she won’t be tempted to explore outside of her yard again.

“It just seems like a very simple way of helping your neighbor,” said Clay.

Clay has already helped to get a tracker for Emma and security devices for the family’s doors.

