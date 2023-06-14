Good Question: How long have chemical weapons been stored in Kentucky?

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are nearing the end of the chemical weapons stored in Madison County, so we wanted to take a look at the timeline of those weapons.

For Today’s Good Question, we’re asking, “How long have chemical weapons been stored in Kentucky?”

The Blue Grass Army Depot began operations in 1942. That was three years before the end of World War II.

The depot served as an ammunition and general supply storage facility. The chemical weapons started arriving as early as 1944, but public affairs officers tell us the majority of the nerve agent weapons actually arrived in the mid-1960s.

In 1997, the United States signed the chemical weapons convention, and planning the destruction of the nation’s stockpile started.

There were multiple stockpiles across the country, but now, the only two left are in Pueblo, Colorado, and Madison County.

Destruction of the weapons began in 2019. The VX and mustard agent projectiles stored at the depot have already been neutralized. The last of the M-55 rockets with GB nerve agent, also known as sarin, are expected to be destroyed by the end of this year.

