Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/4: Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX; Blue Grass Airport CEO Eric Frankl

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX and Blue Grass Airport’s president and CEO, Eric Frankl.

Blue Grass Airport is also making major improvements and expanding its services in the U.S.

It’s been a busy weekend in Lexington.

The railbird festival brought in 40,000 people. KHSAA hosted baseball, softball, and track and field state championships in the city. The University of Kentucky also hosted NCAA baseball regional games.

It was a big weekend for tourism and business.

Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX joins us to talk about the economic boost and the kick-off to the summer season.

Blue Grass Airport is also making major improvements and expanding its services in the U.S. Joining us to talk about that is the president and CEO of Blue Grass Airport, Eric Frankl.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Griffis
Well-known search crew comes to Kentucky to help look for missing man
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

The chemical weapons started arriving as early as 1944, but public affairs officers tell us the...
Good Question: How long have chemical weapons been stored in Kentucky?
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says
Wednesday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton named members of the city’s Opioid Abatement Commission,...
Gorton announces members of commission to decide how funds from opioid settlement will be spent
Affordable Housing
Council adds language to prioritize affordable housing with Lexington boundary expansion