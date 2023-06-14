Kentucky Newsmakers 6/4: Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX; Blue Grass Airport CEO Eric Frankl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX and Blue Grass Airport’s president and CEO, Eric Frankl.

Blue Grass Airport is also making major improvements and expanding its services in the U.S.

It’s been a busy weekend in Lexington.

The railbird festival brought in 40,000 people. KHSAA hosted baseball, softball, and track and field state championships in the city. The University of Kentucky also hosted NCAA baseball regional games.

It was a big weekend for tourism and business.

Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX joins us to talk about the economic boost and the kick-off to the summer season.

