Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kids affected by EKY floods attend free summer camp

CAMP NOAH
CAMP NOAH(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of kids that were impacted by the July 2022 flood are attending a camp this week, together.

The week-long camp teaches kids the importance of resilience and hope.

“This came about because it was offered to us through ARH and the Lutheran Disaster Services,” said Jamie Mullins-Smith, Co-Chair of the Breathitt County Long-term Recovery Team. “This is a camp that’s been established in about 26 years, it comes out of Minnesota.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The kids are attending Camp Noah, a camp for children who have experienced disaster.

“The goal this week is kind of build resilience and preparedness in our youth. The idea is that you are not alone, you are a survivor. You’ve been through this, now let’s know what we need to do to be prepared for the next time,” said Mullins-Smith.

The program focuses on teaching kids resilience, through creative activities and play. The new playground is a favorite among the campers.

“Yesterday I loved playing on the playground,” said Camper Cameron. “You loved playing on the playground, was that your favorite? Yeah,” she said.

The free camp runs all week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Hopefully by the end of the week we have calmed some of their nerves. Like I said, they are survivors, they have lived through this once and one of the ways we move past where we are is by being prepared,” said Mullins-Smith.

Mullins says the camp also teaches kids they are not alone.

“They came here together in one place because they were all impacted by the flood, but we all have resiliencies and things that make us unique, and we want to focus on that.”

Registration for the Breathitt County camp is closed, but there are more camps coming up soon:

June 19 – 23 Pike County

June 26 – 30 Floyd and Letcher Counties

July 10 – 14 Perry and Knott Counties

If you have kids in those counties who may want to attend Camp Noah, you should contact your local long-term recovery group.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Griffis
Well-known search crew comes to Kentucky to help look for missing man
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

One of Kentucky’s leading industries produces $9 billion in economic output every year.
Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day
According to the City of Lexington’s crime data, homicide rates are down from this time last...
Lexington businesses see improvement in downtown safety
KKK flyers found in another Kentucky neighborhood
WATCH | KKK flyers found in another Kentucky neighborhood
Lexington businesses see improvement in downtown safety
WATCH | Lexington businesses see improvement in downtown safety
Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day
WATCH | Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day