Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead, and two women are recovering in the hospital after an incident in Bourbon County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at a home in Millersburg.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman outside the home and another woman inside the home, both with multiple stab wounds. They also found a man dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation, but deputies believe this may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

According to the coroner, the man attacked his mother and girlfriend before stabbing himself to death. The women were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about what happened.

