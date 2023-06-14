Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead, and two women are recovering in the hospital after an incident in Bourbon County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at a home in Millersburg.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman outside the home and another woman inside the home, both with multiple stab wounds. They also found a man dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation, but deputies believe this may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

According to the coroner, the man attacked his mother and girlfriend before stabbing himself to death. The women were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Griffis
Well-known search crew comes to Kentucky to help look for missing man
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK fliers this weekend
Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/4: Mary Quinn Ramer with VisitLEX; Blue Grass Airport CEO Eric Frankl
The chemical weapons started arriving as early as 1944, but public affairs officers tell us the...
Good Question: How long have chemical weapons been stored in Kentucky?
Wednesday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton named members of the city’s Opioid Abatement Commission,...
Gorton announces members of commission to decide how funds from opioid settlement will be spent
Affordable Housing
Council adds language to prioritize affordable housing with Lexington boundary expansion