Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mostly Sunny Skies with Chance Afternoon Showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass will be full of sunshine today, and temps will climb to the mid-80s. Morning cloud cover will burn off thanks to the sun - and Central Kentucky will be experiencing a high UV index of 9, making some sun protection recommended.

There is a chance of scattered showers as we approach the dinner time hours, but most of the rainfall will be disorganized across the state. These popcorn showers will last throughout the early evening hours, but should taper off as we trend into the overnight.

The storm system we have been tracking for Father’s Day weekend has been pushed deeper into the Sunday daytime. Rainfall is looking to start in parts of Central Kentucky around the mid-afternoon hours and pick-up towards the Monday day. Most Rainfall will linger in parts of the early work-week next week.

Temps will cool down to highs in the 70s for parts of next week, keeping Kentucky below average for our temperature trend in June.

Have a Great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.