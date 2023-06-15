Audit: Lexington council members gave out thousands to nonprofits, failed to record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A city audit found that Lexington council members gave tens of thousands of dollars to nonprofits over the years but did not have the receipts to prove the money was well spent.

“Some of the findings were basically there wasn’t enough accountability built into the processes in terms of following through with if these organizations spent the money on what they were supposed to be spent on, did they show us receipts, did they send the paperwork back?” said Vice-Mayor Dan Wu.

For the past two years, Councilmembers have been allotted $15,000 each. Around 10,000 is set aside for neighborhood development funds, and the other five are for council spending, travel expenses, office supplies, etc.

As Vice Mayor Dan Wu explains, a council member can spend these allotted funds to support a local organization or nonprofit. However, it’s how the funds were spent by each nonprofit that raised questions.

“With so many new council members coming on this year, part of our learning curve was asking, ‘Well, how do we do this?’ ‘How do we do that?’ And realizing a lot of things weren’t codified, a lot of things weren’t written into rule. A lot of things were just best practices or the way people always did things. That made us look at things with a fresh set of eyes and say, well shouldn’t this be a rule?” said Vice-Mayor Wu.

The audit didn’t find any wrongdoing on the part of the nonprofits when it came to spending. It did recommend new policies be put in place to prevent questions in the future.

“I would like to see more accountability that if you are buying a couple of computers for the money that we’re giving, then however many months down the road, you can show receipts and prove that yes indeed, I did buy computers with that money,” said Vice-Mayor Wu.

If the council approves the mayor’s budget Thursday evening, each council member will get an additional $5,000 for the neighborhood development funds. This is why Vice-mayor Wu says this is the perfect time to put better policies in place.

