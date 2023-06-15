Everyday Kentucky
CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach

Was offensive quality control coach at UK
Former UK player CJ Conrad has been hired as the EKU tight ends coach.
Former UK player CJ Conrad has been hired as the EKU tight ends coach.(EKU Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND. Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK tight end and UK offensive quality control coach CJ Conrad has been hired as the tight ends coach at EKU. Colonels’ coach Walt Wells made the announcement on Thursday.

“I am excited to welcome C.J. and his wife, Katie, into our EKU football program,” said Wells. “I had the great fortune to watch C.J. play during my time at Kentucky. He is a highly motivated, intelligent young coach who has played the position and had great success. I am very excited about what he brings to our tight ends room.

After playing 48 games as a Wildcat, Conrad spent the last three seasons with Cats as a graduate assistant and as quality control.

“I am so excited for this opportunity at EKU,” Conrad said. “I’ve learned so much during my time at Kentucky. The knowledge I’ve gained from Coach Stoops, Coach Morrow, and Coach Cohen is invaluable and I’m eager to get to work.”

