Easter Seals Bluegrass officially moves into new Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The old Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road has new life.

Thursday, the ribbon was cut on what’s now the home of Easter Seals Bluegrass.

“Today, we celebrate not only a new beginning but also a remarkable milestone in our organization’s history,” said Richard Sturgill, Easter Seals board member.

For more than 100 years, the Easter Seals organization has been serving people with disabilities and special needs.

“It is our mission to champion people of all ages ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability or life challenge, has the opportunity to live, learn, work and play in our community,” said Sturgill.

In 2020, Easter Seals Bluegrass moved forward with plans to expand its programming by buying and renovating the old Shriners Hospital.

“I received emails, phone calls and texts from good friends, ‘What is going in here? We don’t want just anything.’ They were worried, and they were thrilled when the announcement was made,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Easter Seals board members say the new facility will house four of their signature programs: the Creative Beginnings Child Development Center, pediatric outpatient therapy, adaptive recreation and adult day health.

The former executive director of Easter Seals, Jenny Wurzback, says everyone should have access to quality care.

“If you need it. If your family member or your friend needs it, you want it to be here,” said Wurzback.

At Thursday’s grand opening, attendees were introduced to Penny who was born with spina bifida. Her mother, Julie Goodpaster, says with all of her medical needs it was worrisome to find a place that could take care of her while she went to work, until she heard of Easter Seals.

She says Easter Seals’ Creative Beginnings program was life-changing for Penny.

“It not only allows her to go to daycare or preschool, it allows her to have onsite therapy,” Goodpaster said.

Board members say the location will give more people like Penny and her family the opportunity to receive care closer to home.

