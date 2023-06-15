Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: What is prohibited from traveling on the interstate?

This year, we have covered multiple instances where pedestrians were hit by vehicles on the interstate. Today's good question takes a look at the laws regulating who has access to our highways.
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year, we have covered multiple instances where pedestrians were hit by vehicles on the interstate. Today’s good question takes a look at the laws regulating who has access to our highways.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, “In addition to pedestrians, what else is prohibited from traveling on the interstate?”

Because of the high speeds associated with interstate travel, people and slower vehicles generally aren’t allowed to travel on them.

The Federal Highway Administration told us those regulations are actually set at the state level. In fact, there are about a dozen states out west, most with lower populations, where bicycles are allowed on the interstate.

In Kentucky, state regulations list nine things prohibited within the right of way of a fully controlled access highway, including an interstate.

Those include things you would expect, like bicycles and pedestrians. It also includes vehicles drawn by animals and people riding animals, farm equipment not being transported by something else, and mopeds.

If for some reason you do have to walk on the interstate, like your car breaks down, Kentucky law also says.

“Where a sidewalk is not available, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall walk only on a shoulder, as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway.”

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

