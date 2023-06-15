Link to Hope Podcast providing hopeful content for people battling cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since its creation in 2001, podcasting has exploded.

Each week 90 million listeners queue up their favorite podcast for a listen, the topics are endless, and people are drawn to all sorts of content.

In this Link to Hope, how a podcast from Kentucky CancerLink is hoping the content it provides just might be what someone needs to hear in their cancer journey.

As Executive Director at Kentucky CancerLink, Melissa Karrer is used to a lot of meetings in her office.

Each month for one particular meeting, she logs on, fires up her computer camera and jumps on a Zoom call.

Two years ago, with the help of Ben Keeton and Run Switch Media, Kentucky CancerLink launched the Link to Hope Podcast.

“Some people watch the news, some people read blogs, some people listen to podcasts, so it’s just a way another way to have another tool in the toolbox to get information out to people about resources that are available,” said Melissa Karrer.

Via Zoom, Karrer and Keeton can connect with a variety of doctors, organizations and others talking about early detection, treatment and, most importantly, hope for those battling cancer.

“We started it out kind of in a more scientific probably approach talking about different treatments and things, and we’ve really tried to make it more personable with again connecting with other organizations that can help cancer patients,” said Karrer.

Like most all podcasts, Link to Hope can be found on a number of listening platforms and also on the Kentucky CancerLink website.

Each episode is about 30 minutes, and the listeners can vary, but there is one audience they, of course, hope to attract.

“The audience we are looking for is cancer patients, also really just anybody. We hope that it can resonate for people that might be able to provide information to their family members,” said Karrer.

For an organization that aims to connect people with resources when it comes to cancer, they hope this content on a simple podcast platform is another link to hope for their listeners.

“It really highlights how it just takes a village to help come alongside our friends and neighbors who are on a cancer journey and just try to help them be successful,” said Karrer.

