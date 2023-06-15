Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding driver in deadly 2021 hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reopening its investigation into a fatal accident on the two-year anniversary of the incident.

19-year-old Thomas Boshears was killed on Battlefield Memorial Highway in 2021. He was hit driving a motorcycle and pulled off on the side of the road. When he got off his motorcycle, he was hit.

The person who hit him has yet to be identified, leaving the case cold and the family with questions.

“Why’s it just a simple hit and run? I want something. Justice, I want some justice,” said Thomas Boshears’ older sister Taylor Boshears.

Taylor says the incident has torn apart her family.

“It’s been hard. We’ve all just separated. I don’t know. This has just been tragic, is all I can say,” Taylor said.

The investigation was brought to the attention of Madison Countians through a Facebook post, reminding them of the situation and urging people to come forward with answers.

Deputy Michael Stotts of the Madison County Sherriff’s Office says they don’t plan to close the investigation until it’s solved.

“It’s a case that’ll be open until we can close it, and that’s gonna come down to finding out who the driver of that vehicle was,” said Deputy Michael Sotts.

Although there aren’t many answers, the Sheriff’s Office still believes in trying for the family.

“We’re going to continue to gather all the information we can to get some closure for them in the death of their family member,” said Deputy Stotts.

Deputy Stotts is asking community members to report any information they may have to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

