Photojournalists honors fallen Scott Co. deputy in upcoming gallery

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyd’s Station is a nonprofit in Cynthiana that is in its fifth year of a summer internship program called 306.36.

This program invites college photojournalists to come to Harrison County and take photos for their archives.

This year, the team was met with a loss that changed the trajectory of their assignment.

Capturing the lifestyle of Harrison Countians that’s the goal for college students Abigail Pittman and Lukas Flippo. They are here for the summer as interns at Boyd’s Station in Cynthiana.

This is the fifth summer they’ve welcomed interns, and while they’re here, their job is to capture photos of events in the area for the county’s archive.

“While we’re here, we make stories, in-depth photo stories that follow subjects throughout time but also do daily feature work,” said Flippo

In mid-August, the gallery will be filled with photos from throughout the community, a project that they worked on throughout the summer. But through this project, they were able to honor the life of Deputy Caleb Conley.

Deputy Caleb Conley passed shortly after they arrived, which shifted the perspective of their work.

“Sometimes you feel wrong walking into a place where people are crying and having what in many cases might be the worst days in recent history and sticking a camera in their face,” said Flippo.

But through this, they were able to see a new perspective in the community and how they honored Conley.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to, regardless of how they knew him, has said something about how he was the best person you could ever meet. He would help you in any situation.”

The group will stay for the remainder of the summer, continuing to tell stories of the town through photos.

