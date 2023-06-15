Everyday Kentucky
UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky announced Thursday that they will close Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, UK says they will stop operations at Good Samaritan Hospital in 2029 and move those services to the areas of Chandler Hospital that are planned for expansion in coming years.

The University says no employees at Good Samaritan will lose their jobs, but will move to other UK HealthCare locations, according to the Herald-Leader.

