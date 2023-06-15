UK professor edits book on the African American experience in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new book focuses on the vast experiences African Americans have had in Kentucky.

It’s called “Slavery and Freedom in the Bluegrass State: Revisiting My Old Kentucky Home.”

WKYT spoke with the book’s editor, history professor Dr. Gerald Smith on his motivation for creating this literature.

The book starts out by looking at the state song, ”My Old Kentucky Home,” through the African American lens. Dr. Smith says the song has many myths.

“That there were a number of myths created around the song beginning with the fact that Stephen Collins Foster ever visited Federal Hill in Bardstown,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith, a UK history professor, uses the song as a metaphor throughout the book as 10 other scholars write essays depicting African American experiences throughout the Commonwealth’s history.

“What this book does it’ll address not only the myths that have been created or the stories that have been forgotten, but it’ll also uncover a lot of material,” said Dr. Smith.

The essays that Smith pieced together cover everything from slavery, the judicial system, voting rights, UK athletics and Black women’s role in the Commonwealth from an African American lens.

“There’s several chapters that deal with the experiences of Black women in Kentucky not only in terms of labor but also in terms of domestic violence they encountered within their own homes,” said Dr. Smith.

As the book weaves toward the freedom side, it deals with African Americans seeking land and education.

“Of course, community building, citizenship rights; just the idea of being respected,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith has been covering African American history for 40 years. He says his motivation for doing this book is because “Kentucky has a really fascinating history, and so I wanted to get this out to the general audience.”

The book also taps into sports, telling stories that have never been told, such as how UK’s black student union played a pivotal role in recruiting African American athletes on campus back in the 1960′s.

“Even to the point of holding protests marching in front of Memorial Coliseum pressing and pushing the university to begin recruiting,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says this literature is for everyone and for all Kentuckians to look at their history through another lens.

“Rethink Kentucky history, and I think this book does that,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith is the author and editor of five books.

This latest book won the 2023 University Press Publication Award from the Kentucky Historical Society.

