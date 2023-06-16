Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Chicago boy, 7, drowns after being swept away in Lake Michigan along Indiana shoreline

Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana’s shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.

The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. CDT Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.

The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A relative who entered the water to try to rescue the boy also got caught in a current and lost sight of the child. The DNR said a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident, which Indiana conservation officers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Latest News

Kentucky isn’t measuring up well when it comes to overall child well-being. That’s according to...
Report: Kentucky isn’t measuring up when it comes to child well-being
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammys: Only ‘human creators’ eligible to win, Recording Academy says in response to AI
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as up to 500 migrants feared dead in shipwreck
Water in drinking glass
Does your tap water smell or taste weird?