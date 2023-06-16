Everyday Kentucky
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Smoke Starts The Weekend

Smoke
Smoke(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re kicking off the weekend with smokey skies and very pleasant temps. This nice weather runs through much of Sunday before some storms crash back in. These storms kick off a period of unsettled weather for much of next week.

Today starts with a weak front dropping in from the north and it may have an isolated shower or storm with it.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s for much of central and eastern Kentucky with 80-85 west. The air will be very comfy but some smoke will still be showing up.

Saturday looks wonderful with a mostly sunny sky. Temps range from the upper 70s to middle 80s from east to west. Humidity is still low with a mostly sunny sky. This is a REALLY good day, folks.

Clouds increase Sunday with some showers and storms arriving in the west. This is ahead of a big upper level system that looks to cut off near the region early next week.

The best threat for showers and storms will be Monday and Tuesday.

