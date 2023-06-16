LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Does your tap water smell or taste weird?

That’s a question some people around Lexington have been asking each other recently.

According to Kentucky American Water, those “earthy” water tastes and odors are related to changing weather conditions. They say it happens seasonally, typically at times during the warmer weather from spring through fall.

They say significant rainfall and cooler temperatures prevent the taste and odor from happening.

The water company says the perception of tastes and odors in water also varies widely between individuals. They say some customers are more sensitive and may perceive minor differences in the water.

However, they say the water remains safe to drink and continues to meet all water quality standards.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.